TSX opens lower as healthcare stocks tumble

Arjun Panchadar Reuters
Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, as healthcare stocks dropped 1.5%, after rallying in the previous session.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 12.41 points, or 0.07%, at 16,938.44.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

