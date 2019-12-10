TSX opens lower as healthcare stocks tumble

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, as healthcare stocks dropped 1.5%, after rallying in the previous session.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 12.41 points, or 0.07%, at 16,938.44.

