TSX opens lower as energy stocks weigh

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, dragged by energy stocks as oil prices fell to their lowest point since early August, on worries of weaker U.S. fuel demand and a sluggish economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 12.56 points, or 0.08%, at 16,685.41.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

