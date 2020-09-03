US Markets

TSX opens lower as energy stocks weigh

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, dragged by energy stocks as oil prices fell to their lowest point since early August, on worries of weaker U.S. fuel demand and a sluggish economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 12.56 points, or 0.08%, at 16,685.41.

