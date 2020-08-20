TSX opens lower as energy stocks weigh

US Markets

Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil weakened on concerns of a slowdown in fuel demand recovery due to a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 63.5 points, or 0.38%, at 16,513.88.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

