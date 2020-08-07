TSX opens lower as energy stocks weigh

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, weighed by energy stocks as oil weakened on concerns of a slowdown in fuel demand recovery due to a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 26.24 points, or 0.16%, at 16,552.86.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

