TSX opens lower as energy stocks weigh

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, weighed by energy stocks as oil weakened on concerns of a slowdown in fuel demand recovery due to a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 26.24 points, or 0.16%, at 16,552.86.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

