TSX opens lower as energy stocks weigh

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, as energy stocks were weighed by lower crude prices and disappointing earnings from Suncor Energy and Pretium Resources.

* Seven of the index's 11 major sectors were trading lower, led by a near 2% slide in energy stocks .SPTTEN.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 41.37 points, or 0.25%, at 16,460.06.

Most Popular