TSX opens lower as energy stocks tumble

June 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, dragged down by the energy sector as hopes of a recovery in fuel demand were dampened by record-high U.S. crude inventories and a surge in global coronavirus cases.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 73.83 points, or 0.48%, at 15,220.55.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.