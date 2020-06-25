US Markets

TSX opens lower as energy stocks tumble

Amal S Reuters
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, dragged down by the energy sector as hopes of a recovery in fuel demand were dampened by record-high U.S. crude inventories and a surge in global coronavirus cases.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 73.83 points, or 0.48%, at 15,220.55.

