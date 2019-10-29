US Markets

TSX opens lower as energy stocks fall, Shopify pulls down technology sector

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Tuesday, as lower crude prices hit the energy sector, and e-commerce platform Shopify Inc's shares tumbled on weak quarterly results, dragging the technology sector.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 57.1 points, or 0.35%, at 16,330.43.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN fell 1.2%, while the technology sector .SPTTTK shed 1.5%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

