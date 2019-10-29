TSX opens lower as energy stocks fall, Shopify pulls down technology sector

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Tuesday, as lower crude prices hit the energy sector, and e-commerce platform Shopify Inc's shares tumbled on weak quarterly results, dragging the technology sector.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 57.1 points, or 0.35%, at 16,330.43.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN fell 1.2%, while the technology sector .SPTTTK shed 1.5%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

