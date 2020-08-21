TSX opens lower as energy stocks fall

US Markets

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, weighed by energy stocks as oil prices fell on concerns of a slow recovery in fuel demand due to the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 75.34 points, or 0.45%, at 16,531.42.

