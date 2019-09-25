TSX opens lower as energy shares slide

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index dipped at the open on Wednesday, as energy shares came under pressure from lower oil prices but losses were capped by a rise in healthcare stocks.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 23.5 points, or 0.14%, at 16,774.83.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN slid 1.1%, while the healthcare sector .GSPTTHC gained 0.5%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

