TSX opens lower as energy shares slide

Canada's main stock index dipped at the open on Wednesday, as energy shares came under pressure from lower oil prices but losses were capped by a rise in healthcare stocks.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 23.5 points, or 0.14%, at 16,774.83.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN slid 1.1%, while the healthcare sector .GSPTTHC gained 0.5%.

