TSX opens lower as energy shares lead declines on last trading day of 2019

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Tuesday, with energy shares leading declines as oil prices fell on the last trading day of the decade.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 54.93 points, or 0.32%, at 17,043.63.

* The main index is on track to gain 19% this year.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.1%. U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.4% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.1%. O/R

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.