TSX opens lower as energy shares lead declines on last trading day of 2019

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Tuesday, with energy shares leading declines as oil prices fell on the last trading day of the decade.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 54.93 points, or 0.32%, at 17,043.63.

* The main index is on track to gain 19% this year.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.1%. U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.4% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.1%. O/R

