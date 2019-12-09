TSX opens lower as energy shares fall on weak China export data

US Markets

Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Monday, pulled down by energy shares, as oil prices slipped on weak China export data.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 23.86 points, or 0.14%, at 16,973.11.

