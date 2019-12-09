TSX opens lower as energy shares fall on weak China export data

Dec 9(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Monday, pulled down by energy shares, as oil prices slipped on weak China export data.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 23.86 points, or 0.14%, at 16,973.11.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.