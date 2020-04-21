TSX opens lower as energy sector dives after oil price crash

April 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Tuesday, as there was a sell-off in the heavyweight energy sector after U.S. oil futures sank into negative territory.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 294.32 points, or 2.05%, at 14,093.96.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

