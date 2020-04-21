US Markets

TSX opens lower as energy sector dives after oil price crash

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Tuesday, as there was a sell-off in the heavyweight energy sector after U.S. oil futures sank into negative territory.

April 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Tuesday, as there was a sell-off in the heavyweight energy sector after U.S. oil futures sank into negative territory.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 294.32 points, or 2.05%, at 14,093.96.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular