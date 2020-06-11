TSX opens lower as energy plunges, Fed's bleak outlook weighs

June 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell 2% at the open on Thursday, led by energy stocks, after a sobering economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve dented risk appetite.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 359.25 points, or 2.29%, at 15,342.08.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

