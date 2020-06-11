US Markets

TSX opens lower as energy plunges, Fed's bleak outlook weighs

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell 2% at the open on Thursday, led by energy stocks, after a sobering economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve dented risk appetite.

June 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell 2% at the open on Thursday, led by energy stocks, after a sobering economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve dented risk appetite.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 359.25 points, or 2.29%, at 15,342.08.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular