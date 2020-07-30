TSX opens lower as dismal earnings weigh on energy sector

US Markets
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, dragged down by energy stocks after a slate of weak earnings from companies including Husky Energy Inc and TC Energy Corp.

July 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, dragged down by energy stocks after a slate of weak earnings from companies including Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO and TC Energy Corp TRP.TO.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 192.3 points, or 1.18%, at 16,102.36.

