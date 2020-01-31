US Markets

TSX opens lower as coronavirus fears hit oil prices

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Friday, weighed down by losses in energy shares as oil prices fell on rising worries over the potential economic damage from a coronavirus outbreak that has spread to around 20 countries.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Friday, weighed down by losses in energy shares as oil prices fell on rising worries over the potential economic damage from a coronavirus outbreak that has spread to around 20 countries. * At 09:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 49.3 points, or 0.28%, at 17,441.26. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular