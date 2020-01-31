TSX opens lower as coronavirus fears hit oil prices

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Friday, weighed down by losses in energy shares as oil prices fell on rising worries over the potential economic damage from a coronavirus outbreak that has spread to around 20 countries. * At 09:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 49.3 points, or 0.28%, at 17,441.26. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.