TSX opens lower as coronavirus fears grow

Susan Mathew Reuters
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, as gains in energy were offset by losses in most other sectors after a spike in the number of coronavirus cases outside China raised concerns about the global impact of the epidemic.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 19.59 points, or 0.11%, at 17,905.77, retreating from Wednesday's all-time highs.

