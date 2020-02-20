TSX opens lower as coronavirus fears grow

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, as gains in energy were offset by losses in most other sectors after a spike in the number of coronavirus cases outside China raised concerns about the global impact of the epidemic.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 19.59 points, or 0.11%, at 17,905.77, retreating from Wednesday's all-time highs.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

