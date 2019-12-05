TSX opens lower as bank earnings disappoint

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, as weak earnings reports from lenders such as Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and TD Bank Group more than offset gains in energy companies.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 25.38 points, or 0.15% , at 16,871.96.

