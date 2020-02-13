US Markets

TSX opens lower after three-day rally

Contributor
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index slipped at open on Thursday after three straight sessions of gains, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices fell on a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases in China.

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped at open on Thursday after three straight sessions of gains, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices fell on a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases in China.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 82.07 points, or 0.46%, at 17,750.78.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular