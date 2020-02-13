TSX opens lower after three-day rally

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped at open on Thursday after three straight sessions of gains, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices fell on a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases in China.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 82.07 points, or 0.46%, at 17,750.78.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.