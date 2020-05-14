TSX opens lower after dismal factory data

May 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday after data showed domestic factory sales slumped in March and as the World Health Organization warned the coronavirus may never go away.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 180.59 points, or 1.25%, at 14,322.62.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

