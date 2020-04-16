TSX opens higher tracking bounce in global equities

April 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Thursday, tracking global equities higher, as countries making tentative moves to reopen parts of their economies helped sentiment.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 46.75 points, or 0.33%, at 14,005.33.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

