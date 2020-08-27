US Markets

TSX opens higher on upbeat trade data, Fed's new strategy

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, helped by tentative signs of a rebound in domestic trade activity, while U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's new aggressive strategy to support the U.S. economy further bolstered sentiment.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 33.41 points, or 0.2%, at 16,823.38.

