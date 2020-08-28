TSX opens higher on upbeat economic growth data

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday after data showed the domestic economy expanded at a record pace in June, bolstering optimism around a post-coronavirus recovery.

* At 14:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 26.65 points, or 0.16%, at 16,758.14.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

