TSX opens higher on upbeat China data

April 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as sentiment was helped by better-than-expected trade data from China and signs that some economies were preparing to ease lockdowns as coronavirus cases seemed to plateau.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 188.11 points, or 1.34%, at 14,264.05.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

