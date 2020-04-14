US Markets

TSX opens higher on upbeat China data

Susan Mathew Reuters
Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as sentiment was helped by better-than-expected trade data from China and signs that some economies were preparing to ease lockdowns as coronavirus cases seemed to plateau.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 188.11 points, or 1.34%, at 14,264.05.

