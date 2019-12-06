US Markets

TSX opens higher on U.S.-China trade optimism

Contributor
Arjun Panchadar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as upbeat comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on a trade deal with China boosted sentiment and overshadowed weak employment data.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (1434 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was up 99.51 points, or 0.59%, at 16,954.43.

