TSX opens higher on U.S.-China trade optimism

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as upbeat comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on a trade deal with China boosted sentiment and overshadowed weak employment data.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (1434 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was up 99.51 points, or 0.59%, at 16,954.43.

