TSX opens higher on U.S.-China trade hopes

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, tracking gains in global equities, lifted by fresh signs of progress in resolving the prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 48 points, or 0.29%, at 16,425.12.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.