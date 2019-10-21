US Markets

TSX opens higher on U.S.-China trade hopes

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, tracking gains in global equities, lifted by fresh signs of progress in resolving the prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 48 points, or 0.29%, at 16,425.12.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Most Popular