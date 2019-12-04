TSX opens higher on trade deal hopes, higher oil prices

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in global stocks, after a report that Washington and Beijing were close to a preliminary trade deal, while higher oil prices boosted energy shares.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 17.56 points, or 0.1%, at 16,909.74.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.