TSX opens higher on stronger oil prices, COVID-19 vaccine hopes

July 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, helped by firmer oil prices and hopes that vaccines against the COVID-19 disease could be ready by the end of the year.

* At 09:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 92.67 points, or 0.57%, at 16,276.33.

