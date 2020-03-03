TSX opens higher on rising bets of rate cut by Bank of Canada

March 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Tuesday, on hopes of monetary stimulus from the Bank of Canada to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (1434 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was up 106.07 points, or 0.64%, at 16,659.33.

* Traders bet Canada's central bank will cut interest rates for the first time in almost five years, which would make it the first G7 country to lower it since the epidemic started.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

