TSX opens higher on reports of effective coronavirus drugs

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by energy stocks, as sentiment was lifted by reports of drug breakthroughs in treating the fast-spreading coronavirus. * At 09:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 129.09 points, or 0.74%, at 17,641.82. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

