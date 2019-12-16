US Markets

TSX opens higher on preliminary U.S.-China trade deal

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, after the United States and China struck a preliminary trade deal.

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, after the United States and China struck a preliminary trade deal.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was up 34.82 points, or 0.2%, at 17,037.95.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular