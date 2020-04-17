US Markets

TSX opens higher on potential COVID-19 drug, U.S. plans to reopen economy

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as reports of a potential drug to treat COVID-19 heightened demand for riskier assets, while U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to gradually reopen the country's economy added to the bounce.

April 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as reports of a potential drug to treat COVID-19 heightened demand for riskier assets, while U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to gradually reopen the country's economy added to the bounce.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 235.86 points, or 1.7%, at 14,135.18.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular