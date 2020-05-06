TSX opens higher on lockdowns easing

May 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street's gains, as easing of coronavirus-induced restrictions in several countries led to hopes of a pick up in economic activity.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 78.67 points, or 0.53%, at 14,890.23.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.