TSX opens higher on lockdowns easing
May 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street's gains, as easing of coronavirus-induced restrictions in several countries led to hopes of a pick up in economic activity.
* At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 78.67 points, or 0.53%, at 14,890.23.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
