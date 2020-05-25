US Markets

TSX opens higher on hopes of economic recovery

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Monday as investors looked to an eventual economic recovery from the coronavirus with more countries scaling back lockdown measures.

May 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Monday as investors looked to an eventual economic recovery from the coronavirus with more countries scaling back lockdown measures.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 104.63 points, or 0.7%, at 15,018.27.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular