TSX opens higher on hopes of economic recovery
May 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Monday as investors looked to an eventual economic recovery from the coronavirus with more countries scaling back lockdown measures.
* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 104.63 points, or 0.7%, at 15,018.27.
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)
