TSX opens higher on gains in energy, COVID-19 treatment hopes

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday as energy shares rose on firmer oil prices, with signs of progress in COVID-19 treatment efforts bolstering sentiment.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 121.11 points, or 0.73%, at 16,638.96.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

