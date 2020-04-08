US Markets

TSX opens higher on energy sector gains

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, lifted by energy shares which tracked higher oil prices, while hopes that the coronavirus outbreak could be peaking in the United States helped broader sentiment.

* At 09:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 120.42 points, or 0.88%, at 13,734.56.

