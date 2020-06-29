TSX opens higher on energy lift

June 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, as energy stocks were lifted by higher oil prices, with sentiment bolstered by hopes of more stimulus and improving data against a resurgence in global coronavirus cases.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 61.47 points, or 0.4%, at 15,250.45.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

