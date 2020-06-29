US Markets

TSX opens higher on energy lift

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, as energy stocks were lifted by higher oil prices, with sentiment bolstered by hopes of more stimulus and improving data against a resurgence in global coronavirus cases.

June 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, as energy stocks were lifted by higher oil prices, with sentiment bolstered by hopes of more stimulus and improving data against a resurgence in global coronavirus cases.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 61.47 points, or 0.4%, at 15,250.45.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular