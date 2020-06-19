US Markets

TSX opens higher on energy lift

Canada's main stock index open higher on Friday, led by gains in energy shares as oil prices gained after OPEC producers and allies promised to meet supply cut commitments, while signs of improving fuel demand further bolstered sentiment.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 132.91 points, or 0.86%, at 15,612.74.

