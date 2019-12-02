US Markets

TSX opens higher on energy gains

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Monday, led by energy shares, as oil prices jumped on expectations of supply cuts and upbeat China factory data.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 15.56 points, or 0.09%, at 17,055.76.

