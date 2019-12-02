TSX opens higher on energy gains

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Monday, led by energy shares, as oil prices jumped on expectations of supply cuts and upbeat China factory data.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 15.56 points, or 0.09%, at 17,055.76.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.