TSX opens higher on energy bounce

March 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Friday, powered by energy stocks that tracked higher oil prices, as the world's biggest nations poured unprecedented aid into the global economy to stop a coronavirus-driven recession.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was up 140.86 points, or 1.16%, at 12,311.38.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 5.2%, leading gains among major sub-indexes. O/R

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

