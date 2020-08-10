TSX opens higher on energy boost, positive China data

US Markets

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, boosted by energy stocks which tracked higher oil prices and an improvement in China's factory data.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 67.52 points, or 0.41%, at 16,612.

