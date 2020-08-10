TSX opens higher on energy boost, positive China data

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, boosted by energy stocks which tracked higher oil prices and an improvement in China's factory data.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 67.52 points, or 0.41%, at 16,612.

