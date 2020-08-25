TSX opens higher on energy boost

US Markets

Energy stocks helped Canadian main stock index open higher on Tuesday, supported by firmer oil prices on massive production cuts in the U.S. Gulf Coast as tropical storm Laura was forecast to become a major hurricane.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 28.3 points, or 0.17%, at 16,654.94.

