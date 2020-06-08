TSX opens higher on energy boost

June 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday lifted energy stocks as major oil producers including OPEC and its allies agreed to extend output cuts till the end of July.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 56.54 points, or 0.36%, at 15,910.61.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.