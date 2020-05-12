TSX opens higher on energy boost

May 12 (Reuters) - Energy stocks helped Canada's main stock index open higher on Tuesday, as oil prices gained after an unexpected commitment from Saudi Arabia to deepen production cuts in June to help drain a supply glut built up during the coronavirus crisis.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 44.88 points, or 0.3%, at 15,148.1.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

