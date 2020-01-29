TSX opens higher on energy boost

Canada's main stock index was lifted by energy stocks on Wednesday, as oil prices rose on talk that the OPEC could extend oil output cuts if the new coronavirus hurts demand and data that showed a decline in U.S. stockpiles.
