TSX opens higher on economic recovery hopes

July 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street as investors bet on more government spending to shore up a battered global economy.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 64.79 points, or 0.4%, at 16,089.29.

