TSX opens higher on economic recovery hopes

June 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, as signs of more stimulus and improving economic data lifted hopes of a sooner-than-expected recovery from the coronavirus-led recession.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 34.99 points, or 0.23%, at 15,550.82.

