TSX opens higher on COVID-19 vaccine hopes

May 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday after a long holiday weekend, as positive results from an early stage trial of a COVID-19 vaccine and steady oil prices lifted investor sentiments.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 295.48 points, or 2.02%, at 14,934.38.

