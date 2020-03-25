TSX opens higher on coronavirus aid

March 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the opening bell on Wednesday, as the House of Commons agreed to approve a C$27 billion ($18.8 billion) stimulus bill to help people and businesses deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was up 188.5 points, or 1.5%, at 12,759.58.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

