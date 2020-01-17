US Markets

TSX opens higher on China data boost

Ambar Warrick Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, tracking gains in global equities, as upbeat Chinese economic data pointed to signs of stabilization in the world's second-largest economy.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 26.11 points, or 0.15%, at 17,510.88.

