TSX opens higher on China data boost

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, tracking gains in global equities, as upbeat Chinese economic data pointed to signs of stabilization in the world's second-largest economy.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 26.11 points, or 0.15%, at 17,510.88.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6625; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.