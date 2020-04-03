TSX opens higher, boosted by energy shares

US Markets

Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Friday, lifted by a bounce in energy shares as oil prices continued to rise, but sentiment was still fragile on fears of a deep recession fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 37 points, or 0.28%, at 13,134.84.

